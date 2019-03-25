KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — At its heart, country music tells the story of America, in particular the strong women of America, said acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns.

A shining example is East Tennessee's Dolly Parton. Today, the Sevier County native is hailed as country music royalty. But she didn't start that way.

When she was born at home in 1946, her parents had little cash so they paid the doctor with a sack of cornmeal, Burns said Monday morning during a press stop at Parton's statue in downtown Sevierville.

Parton was determined to follow her dream of becoming a musician.

"She dreamed big," Burns said. "She is the whole package. She is an extraordinary human being. She is one of the most talented songwriters in the history of country music, and she has a voice given to her by God that is beyond compare."

Documentarians Ken Burns, Julie Dunfey and Dayton Duncan gather with musician Ketch Secor at the Dolly Parton statue on Monday morning outside the Sevier County Courthouse. They're promoting the upcoming PBS series on country music.

WBIR

Parton features prominently in Burns and company's upcoming PBS series on country music. The 16-hour documentary airs on East Tennessee PBS and other public stations in September.

Burns and colleagues Dayton Duncan and Julie Dunfey are in Tennessee this week to promote the series. They stopped Sunday night in Bristol and will appear Monday night at the Clayton Center for the Performing Arts on the Maryville College campus.

The event is at 7:30 p.m. and includes special guest Ketch Secor, whose work includes performing in Old Crow Medicine Show. Philanthropist, businessman and music fan Jim Clayton will moderate.

Duncan, Dunfey and Burns also collaborated on the series "The National Parks: America's Best Idea", for which Duncan came to Knoxville in 2009 for a screening.

The series has been eight years in the making.

Filmmaker Ken Burns and colleagues Dayton Duncan and Julie Dunfey stopped in Sevierville on Monday to promote their new series.

WBIR

Burns and company interviewed scores of people with ties to country music for the project including Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens, Roseanne Cash, Marty Stuart and Loretta Lynn. Parton is highlighted in one of the production's promotional spots.

PBS

The series will look at Appalachia's influence as well as that of Nashville, Virginia and Texas on country music.

Last year, during a lecture at the Tennessee Theatre presented by the East Tennessee Historical Society, Burns talked about the upcoming country music documentary, teasing the audience with what they learned about the creation of such songs as "Rocky Top", the Felice and Boudleaux Bryant hit that's become the anthem of the University of Tennessee.

He said Monday the filmmakers talked with singer Brenda Lee about how the Bryants wrote "Rocky Top". It's great material.

Musician and writer Ketch Secor stands outside the Sevier County Courthouse during an appearance to promote the upcoming PBS series "Country Music" that's been eight years in the making. He's holding (and played) a fiddle once owned by Roy Acuff.

WBIR

"We had the best scene of 'Rocky Top' and that involved Brenda Lee talking about how Boudleaux and Felice Bryant, who wrote the tune, how they helped each other and how Boudleaux wouldn't sing it right and Felice would yell at him," Burns said. "And if you can imagine Brenda Lee telling us about this, you would say you would be idiots to drop it. But in a big, huge episode, we ended up dropping it."

It will be available as a DVD extra, Duncan said.

East Tennessee's influence on country music includes everyone from Parton to Chet Atkins to Roy Acuff. Knoxville is infamous as the last place Hank Williams slept before dying while on the road.

"It's an extraordinary legacy," Burns said East Tennessee's contributions to country music.

Hank Williams spent a last night at the Andrew Johnson Hotel on New Year's Eve 1952. He was found dead the next day while being driven in a Cadillac in West Virginia.

PBS

He often alludes to a well-known quote about country music consisting of "three chords and the truth."

Country music may be best known for its honest portrayal of real life -- love, cheating, heartbreak, loneliness and redemption.

"You don't write about fantasies. You write about life and true life, what was going on that day. That's the way I did it," Loretta Lynn says in the upcoming film.

On Wednesday, many musicians featured in the film will gather in Nashville at the Ryman for a special performance.

Burns thanked PBS, East Tennessee PBS and Bank of America for their longtime support of his work.