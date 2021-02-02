3 OR officers injured during call at apartment complex

The incident happened Monday as police responded to a theft of services call.

OAKRIDGE, Tenn — Three Oak Ridge police officers suffered injuries Monday afternoon while responding to a call at an apartment complex, according to authorities.

The incident happened at Hallmark Apartments, 500 Tuskegee Drive, as officers were checking out a report of "theft of services," according to city spokeswoman Lauren Gray.

The suspect, identified as Toravonno Javal Ramsey-Dewerff, assaulted an unidentified police officer, according to Gray.

"As other officers were attempting to assist the assaulted officer, one officer sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and a third officer sustained a significant injury to her arm," according to Gray's news release.

The female officer with the arm injury was being treated at University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The other two officers were taken to Methodist Medical Center to be evaluated.

Ramsey-Dewerff was being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility.

According to Gray, Ramsey-Dewerff faces charges of theft of services, resisting stop frisk or halt, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.