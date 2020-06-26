3 shot, 2 arrested after Oak Ridge shooting

Officers said shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and three people were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

Adrian Conan Curb, 40, and Tyshaia Najoyce O'Neal, 24, were arrested and taken to Anderson County jail.

According to Oak Ridge Police Department, Curb faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of an unlawful weapon.

O'Neal was charged with accessory after the fact, ORPD said.

Oak Ridge Police have not determined a motive for the shooting and the investigation is still ongoing.