Two parents suffered serious injuries and their 3-year-old twins died after a house fire in Harlan County Monday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the twins were found dead inside the home. The coroner pronounced them deceased will send them to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The husband and wife were flown to Augusta, Ga. to be treated for serious burns. Authorities said they are listed with life-threatening injuries.

The fire broke out of Ky 522 in Totz, Ky. around 11:18 a.m. Monday. Several fire departments were on the scene attempting to extinguish the fire.