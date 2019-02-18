KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Signs by the side of the pool read "no lifeguard on duty," but police said there were no adults nearby either when a child drowned at the Quality Inn on Cedar Bluff Road.

A 3-year-old boy was found under the water Saturday and died at the hospital the next day.

This isn't the first time a child has died at the pool at this hotel -- it's not even the second.

Three children have drowned at the Quality Inn. One in 2015, another in 2017 and the latest this weekend. There was a possible drowning in 2016 where a child was transported to the hospital.

T. Scott Jones, a Knoxville defense attorney, said the signs that urge parents to watch their kids may not absolve the hotel of legal responsibility.

"If you're going to have something that children are going to be inclined to come visit and play in, then you have to take a little bit more responsibility than just a sign," he said.

Hotel employees showed 10News the life preserver and the child-lock gate at the pool. They said it is inspected monthly by the state and is due for its next month check this week.

Police said the child that died this weekend was with three other kids all family members all under the age of seven.

Police said the relative caring for them was not at the pool.

"Certainly the parent should be responsible for the child, but you can't absolve yourself of all liability simply because of the fact that you posted a sign," Jones said.

The pool has slides and a waterfall, but a hotel employee said the child who died over the weekend was found in the seven-foot deep adult section.

The district attorney will soon decide if there should be criminal charges, but Jones doesn't think that is likely.

"We always want to look to blame someone and there may in fact not be any blame here," he said.