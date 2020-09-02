GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 30 people were rescued Saturday night on Viking Mountain in Greene County.

According to the Greene Rescue squad, crews were dispatched to the mountain at around 6:30 p.m.

A group of people were on the mountain for recreational activities, and became stuck.

Snow and ice made the road treacherous and the group of people were not able to get off the mountain.

"The slush turned to ice while everyone was up there," said Aaron Abelson, who was on the mountain at the time. "There were some vehicles that had street tires and they were having a real hard time. So everyone did there best to get them out and get them turned around. A couple of accidents happened up there and we ended up waiting up there for the rescue squad."

Rescue volunteers helped to get everyone off the mountain safely. The Greene County Sheriff's department was also on scene.

Second Lieutenant for the Greeneville Emergency Rescue squad, Don Chandley, said no one was hurt.

"We've got one vehicle still up there but it's broken down and they decided to leave it until they can get back up there and get it," he said.

Viking Mountain Road was closed for a short period of time but has now reopened.