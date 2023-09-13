Annual 'Haunting in the Hills' to return to Big South Fork on Saturday, bringing stories and festivities

The 31st annual Haunting in the Hills will be on Sept. 16 and will include craft classes, concerts and storytelling programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ONEIDA, Tenn. — On the third Saturday of every September, an annual event brings dynamic stories and chilling tales to the hills of the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

The event is named "Haunting in the Hills" and will return on Sept. 16 with dynamic storytelling programs, craft classes and concerts. Organizers said every year, thousands of students in schools around the area head into the mountains to enjoy a day filled with stories, music and crafts.

"The park celebrates the time-honored tradition of storytelling. It's popular and historic, and took place around the world for the purpose of entertainment, and passing down oral traditions. The park celebrates that," said Christopher Derman, with Big South Fork.

Four featured storytellers are included in this year's event — Judy Baker, Toni Simmons, David Novak and Linda Yemoto. Music will include bluegrass melodies meant to echo traditional Appalachian tunes. Organizers said the musical lineup is meant to celebrate teh heritage and diversity of the region's music scene.

Haunting in the Hills kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center, and it will run until 10 p.m. Visitors will be able to listen to stories from the featured storytellers in the field across from the visitor center starting at 8 p.m.