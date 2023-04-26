Hawkins County deputies investigate body found off of roadway

TSA leaders said that so far in 2023, only three guns have made it to the checkpoint in McGhee Tyson Airport.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies in Hawkins County have launched a death investigation after a body was found over the weekend.

Authorities have identified the body as 29-year-old Tyler Helms, of Church Hill, Tennessee. They continued to say Helms' body was discovered Sunday evening over an embankment on Sensabaugh Hollow Road, Church Hill.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the body was taken to Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy.

Officials confirmed after the autopsy that Helms' death has been ruled a homicide.