Hawkins County deputies investigate body found off of roadway

Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deputies in Hawkins County have launched a death investigation after a body was found over the weekend.

Authorities have identified the body as 29-year-old Tyler Helms, of Church Hill, Tennessee. They continued to say Helms' body was discovered Sunday evening over an embankment on Sensabaugh Hollow Road, Church Hill.

According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the body was taken to Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City for an autopsy.

Officials confirmed after the autopsy that Helms' death has been ruled a homicide.

TBI is now assisting as the investigation is still ongoing.

This story was originally reported by WCYB.

