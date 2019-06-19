SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Thirty-four people were arrested in Sevier County after a six-month undercover drug operation called NOITAREPO.
The Sevier Co. Street Crimes Unit, made up of officers from all law enforcement agencies in the county, focuses on narcotics and related crimes, conducted the investigation.
Officers from several local, state and federal agencies gathered early on Tuesday to serve warrants and arrest the 51 suspected drug dealers that were indicted by a Sevier County Grand Jury last week on charges of sale and delivery of various drugs including heroin and methamphetamine.
Authorities are still looking for the remaining suspects.
In addition, several other people were arrested during the round-up on unrelated charges and outstanding warrants ranging from violation of probation to other drug charges.
List of people arrested:
Johnathan Randall Fields, 29, of Sevierville
Joshua Michael Catlett, 29, already in federal custody
Tanner Sheppard, 27, of Sevierville
Charles Shane Reagan, 29, of Seymour
Thomas William Booth, 33, of Sevierville
Lindsey Alexander, 29, of Sevierville
Matthew Thomas Perkins, 37, of Sevierville
Bryson J. Bruce, 25, of Sevierville
Angela Gail Sims, 57, of Sevierville
Tiffany E. Maney, 33, of Sevierville
Brittany Sims, 28, of Knoxville
Sherry Sullivan Ford, 36, of Sevierville
Timothy Joe Baker, 42, of Sevierville
Dameron Michael Galyon, 25, of Maryville
Krista Lynn Hill, 20, of Seymour
Michael Edward Bradley, 38, of Pigeon Forge
Richard Leone, 47, of Pigeon Forge
Stacey Edward Williams, 44, already in federal custody
Lee Anthony Howell, 59, of Seymour
Scott Allen Matney, 59, of Sevierville
Anthony Paul Leonardo, 23, of Sevierville
Rebecca Sally Cain, 28, in custody in Knox County
Odel Cass Bouloutas, 38, of Seymour
Erica Elizabeth Tenney, 34, of Sevierville
Stanley Albert Decker Jr., 33, homeless
Amy Lynn Stallings, 47, of Sevierville
Jeremy Shane Cline, 28, of Sevierville
Jon Joseph Lovell, 34, in custody in Bledsoe Co.
Oscar Javier Aleman, 46, of Kodak
Rode Reveca Aleman, 44, of Kodak
Oscar Alfredo Aleman, 22, of Sevierville
Justin William Webster, 30, of Sevierville
Jimmy Goins, 35, of Maryville
Craig E. Rowe, 49, of Sevierville