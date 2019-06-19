SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Thirty-four people were arrested in Sevier County after a six-month undercover drug operation called NOITAREPO.

The Sevier Co. Street Crimes Unit, made up of officers from all law enforcement agencies in the county, focuses on narcotics and related crimes, conducted the investigation.

Officers from several local, state and federal agencies gathered early on Tuesday to serve warrants and arrest the 51 suspected drug dealers that were indicted by a Sevier County Grand Jury last week on charges of sale and delivery of various drugs including heroin and methamphetamine.

Authorities are still looking for the remaining suspects.

In addition, several other people were arrested during the round-up on unrelated charges and outstanding warrants ranging from violation of probation to other drug charges.

List of people arrested:

Johnathan Randall Fields, 29, of Sevierville

Joshua Michael Catlett, 29, already in federal custody

Tanner Sheppard, 27, of Sevierville

Charles Shane Reagan, 29, of Seymour

Thomas William Booth, 33, of Sevierville

Lindsey Alexander, 29, of Sevierville

Matthew Thomas Perkins, 37, of Sevierville

Bryson J. Bruce, 25, of Sevierville

Angela Gail Sims, 57, of Sevierville

Tiffany E. Maney, 33, of Sevierville

Brittany Sims, 28, of Knoxville

Sherry Sullivan Ford, 36, of Sevierville

Timothy Joe Baker, 42, of Sevierville

Dameron Michael Galyon, 25, of Maryville

Krista Lynn Hill, 20, of Seymour

Michael Edward Bradley, 38, of Pigeon Forge

Richard Leone, 47, of Pigeon Forge

Stacey Edward Williams, 44, already in federal custody

Lee Anthony Howell, 59, of Seymour

Scott Allen Matney, 59, of Sevierville

Anthony Paul Leonardo, 23, of Sevierville

Rebecca Sally Cain, 28, in custody in Knox County

Odel Cass Bouloutas, 38, of Seymour

Erica Elizabeth Tenney, 34, of Sevierville

Stanley Albert Decker Jr., 33, homeless

Amy Lynn Stallings, 47, of Sevierville

Jeremy Shane Cline, 28, of Sevierville

Jon Joseph Lovell, 34, in custody in Bledsoe Co.

Oscar Javier Aleman, 46, of Kodak

Rode Reveca Aleman, 44, of Kodak

Oscar Alfredo Aleman, 22, of Sevierville

Justin William Webster, 30, of Sevierville

Jimmy Goins, 35, of Maryville

Craig E. Rowe, 49, of Sevierville