Knoxville — East Tennesseans flocked to the Knoxville Convention Center in search of Christmas magic today.
The 34th annual Fantasy of Trees kicked off downtown today. Over 350 designer decorated Christmas trees lined the corridors as participants enjoyed a plethora of activities and even a carousel ride. Some were lucky enough to meet Santa.
PHOTO GALLERY Fantasy of Trees enchants young and old alike
Tickets this year are $8 for adults, children ages 4-12 are $4. Children 3 years and younger get in for free.
The Fantasy of Trees benefits East Tennessee Children's Hospital and runs until November 25.
