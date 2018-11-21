Knoxville — East Tennesseans flocked to the Knoxville Convention Center in search of Christmas magic today.

The 34th annual Fantasy of Trees kicked off downtown today. Over 350 designer decorated Christmas trees lined the corridors as participants enjoyed a plethora of activities and even a carousel ride. Some were lucky enough to meet Santa.

PHOTO GALLERY Fantasy of Trees enchants young and old alike A large Santa doll on display at Fantasy of Trees. A collection of elaborate Christmas trees were on display among the many activities. Christmas trees line the walkways. A Christmas carousel stands brightly lit in the middle of Fantasy of Trees. A legion of homemade gingerbread men and women are on display at the Fantasy of Trees. A young girl gets her face painted at the Children's Activities section. A stuffed snowman hangs from a tree. Different wrapping styles line the walls of at Fantasy of Trees. Photo by Madison Stacey. A themed tree at Fantasy of Trees says "Gone Fishing". A mother snaps a photo of her daughter on Santa's lap. Young kids delight in the many Christmas displays around Fantasy of Trees at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Tickets this year are $8 for adults, children ages 4-12 are $4. Children 3 years and younger get in for free.

The Fantasy of Trees benefits East Tennessee Children's Hospital and runs until November 25.

