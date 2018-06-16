HonorAir Knoxville flies local veterans to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C. a couple of times each year, but there are always a few veterans who can't make the trip for different reasons.

Saturday, that changed, when HonorAir Knoxville took its first virtual flight.

Bridgewater Place, an event center in West Knoxville, transformed into a plane thanks to 7,000 balloons, four flight attendants, and two real-life TSA agents, to create one incredible experience.

"We have 35 veterans that will be traveling with us today that for some reason, medical, psychological, lots of different reasons, that they were not able to go on our real flight," said Eddie Mannis, chairman of HonorAir Knoxville. "So we've tried to accommodate those people today with this virtual flight."

One of those veterans is Phillip Dunn, a Vietnam War veteran who has Alzheimer's.

"I didn't expect the jet, not inside, that was nice, real nice," he said.

The goal was to make this "flight" as authentic as possible. All the veterans went through TSA and boarded a custom crafted airplane made entirely out of balloons.

Flight attendants served breakfast, and the veterans saw a view of takeoff from the cockpit window.

"They will see in first person kind of what our veterans that travel with us see," said Mannis.

A virtual flight for real veterans of four different wars, and the chance to see what was made for them in Washington, D.C., without ever having to leave Knoxville.

"The Air Force Memorial, Vietnam, Korea, the Washington [Monument], Abraham Lincoln [Memorial], then we'll go on to World War II, the changing of the guard," said Mannis.

Even more memorials were packed into this hour and a half trip. When the makeshift plane "landed" back in Knoxville, each veteran received an envelope full of letters from friends, family, and local elementary school students.

For Dunn, a letter from his love.

"I'm elated to have this opportunity to write and thank you for making the ultimate sacrifice not only for me but for our country," read Dunn's wife, Connie.

Friends and strangers alike stood holding signs and balloons, cheering the veterans on their way home. A heroes welcome for all who served.

