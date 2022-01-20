3M plans to spend more than $400M, add 600 jobs at Clinton plant by 2025

Gov. Bill Lee and state economic development officials announced the expansion Thursday morning.

Manufacturing giant 3M plans to expand operations at its Clinton plant in the next several years, adding about 600 jobs, the state announced Thursday morning.

The Minnesota-based international corporation will spend money expanding two product lines: the Filtrete air filter and the Command adhesive strip. It operates a plant at Eagle Bend Industrial Park at 400 J.D. Yarnell Industrial Parkway.

The move represents an approximate $470 million investment, according to the announcement by the state Department of Economic and Community Development and Gov. Bill Lee's office.

The plan is to add the jobs by 2025, according to the state.

"The additional investments and jobs will help 3M increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to be more responsive to growing consumer demand," according to the state's announcement.

Among 3M's best known consumer brands are the Scotch and Post-it line of products.

Lee and Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe thanked 3M in prepared remarks Thursday on its plans to expand.