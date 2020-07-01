BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A grandmother and three children were killed in an early morning house fire in Bell County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police responded to the home, located on Hurst Hollow Road, which is off State Highway 217, just outside Middlesboro. at 3:28 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Family members said Beulah Faye Mullins died in the fire, along with three of her grandchildren: Sierra Nicole Posey, 12, Cynthia Leeann Posey, 10, and Shawn Caleb Posey, 8.

"My three babies and my mom just died," Jennifer Posey told 10News.

Details were limited but dispatchers told 10News that arson investigators were on scene.

