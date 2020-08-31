4 paddlers rescued from French Broad River on Sunday

TWRA said high water flows due to generation at Douglas Dam created a swift current on the French Broad on Sunday.

High water flows from Douglas Dam led to four people needing rescue this weekend on the French Broad River in Knox Co.

According to TWRA, wildlife officers responded to separate incidents of people in distress on Sunday. Luckily, all were rescued and safe.

In the first call, two kayakers were stranded on an island near the Seven Island State Birding Park. While the officers were on the way, they received a second call about two people who had fallen out of a canoe in the same area and were clinging to a tree in the water.

The kayakers were rescued by a passerby in a boat and taken to shore and witnesses on shore rescued the occupants of the canoe.

All four people were wearing life jackets and weren't hurt.

TWRA Boating Officer Jeff Roberson said high water flows due to generation at Douglas Dam created a swift current on the French Broad on Sunday.