4 people displaced after fire at Morristown home

According to a release, a man living at the house fell asleep while smoking and woke up with his shirt on fire. He then removed his shirt and threw if on the couch.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Fire Department said it responded to a fire at 432 Montrose Venue in Morristown on Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Crews said they arrived to find a fire at a house, where smoke was coming from the windows and eaves.

The MFD said the fire started in the living room and spread to the bedrooms and kitchen.

According to a release, a man living at the house fell asleep while smoking and woke up with his shirt on fire. He then removed his shirt and threw if on the couch.

The MFD said there were not any smoke alarms at the house at the time of the fire.

Four people are now displaced and the estimated damage is $80,000, according to the MFD.