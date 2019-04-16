KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three adults and a child were sent to the hospital after a bus crash near Powell High School on Tuesday, but none of their injuries appeared to be serious.

Knox County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 1316 W. Beaver Creek in Powell around 4:38 p.m.

A spokesperson for Knox County Schools said a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit the bus, which serves the Richard Yoakley school.

The driver, a teacher's aid and a 14-year old student were on the bus and were all transported to the hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital.

This was the second bus crash reported in Knox County this afternoon.

►RELATED: 43 children on board bus during 'minor crash' near Farragut, one taken by ambulance