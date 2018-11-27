The company that owns 'Dolly Parton's Stampede, Celebration! Dinner Show' and similar sister properties in Branson, Missouri and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is set to purchase four other Pigeon Forge theaters, multiple sources say.

Employees at Fee/Hedrick Entertainment Group and World Choice Investments were told Tuesday that WCI intends to buy The Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, The Smoky Mountain Opry, the Comedy Barn, and Frizzle Chicken Farmhouse Café from Fee/Hedrick.

10News has learned the purchase is expected to be finalized around the end of the year and more details will be released after the closing date.

World Choice Investments shows feature special effects, musical productions, live animals and a four-course family feast.

