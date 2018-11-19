Hamblen County — A 16-year-old driver and three juvenile passengers on a Grainger County school bus were sent to Morristown Hamblen Hospital on Monday due to an early morning crash between the driver and a school bus, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The teen driver, who was found at fault, was charged with failure to yield.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol report said the 16-year-old, who was driving a 2012 Ford Fiesta, was entering Andrew Johnson Highway from Bethesda Road around 7:25 a.m. when the school bus driver was traveling north on Andrew Johnson Highway. The teen reportedly failed to yield and pulled into the path and collided with the bus.

The teen's Ford Fiesta spun around and ended up in a ditch off the side of the highway, the report said.

THP said the teen driver and three bus passengers were taken to Morristown Hamblen Hospital for treatment of injuries.

