4 teens escape from behavior center, Maryville Utility truck stolen

BCSO asks those who live in the area of Holston College Road, Ralph Phelps Road, Quarry Road and surrounding areas to be on the lookout for the teens.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — The Blount Co. Sheriff's Office said four male teens escaped from Helen Ross McNabb Gateway Center in Louisville, Tenn., attempted to break into a market and stole a City of Maryville Utility truck.

BCSO said it happened shortly after midnight Monday.

According to BCSO, the teens range in age from 15 to 17 years old, where they are all in the custody of the Department of Children Services.

BCSO said they were receiving treatment at the center when they escaped.

Due to being minors, the sheriff's office is not releasing their names but have provided the following descriptions below:

• Male, age 16, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet, 5 inches in height, and 180 pounds

• Male, age 16, brown hair, blue/green eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches in height, and 260 pounds

• Male, age 15, blond hair, blue eyes, 5 feet, 9 inches in height, and 120 pounds

Deputies have searched the area surrounding Holston College Road but have not been able to find them.

The sheriff's office said deputies have since responded to multiple calls of thefts, burglaries and attempted burglaries on Ralph Phelps Road including break-in attempts of a convenience store, the burglary and vandalism of a church and several attempted vehicle burglaries.

Additionally, BCSO said theft of a bucket truck belonging to the City of Maryville was stolen on Quarry Road.

Blount Co. Sheriff James Less Berrong is asking those who live in the area of Holston College Road, Ralph Phelps Road, Quarry Road and surrounding areas to be on the lookout for the teens in case they return to the area.

Deputies are still searching for the teens and are following up on leads. Several petitions including burglary are pending for the teens, according to the sheriff's office.