Knoxville Police say there are 41 roads closed in the City of Knoxville due to flooding or other weather-related issues.
Below is the list of roads closed due to flooding or trees down. KPD says they are working to make repairs to roads and water continues to recede so this list could change as the day goes on.
6th Avenue at Glenwood Avenue - Flooding
Amherst Road at Jackson Road - Railroad collapse
Ault Road at Shangri-la Drive - Flooding
Beverly Road at Oakland Street - Flooding
Beverly Road at Greenway Drive - Flooding
Black Oak Drive at Oak Road - Flooding
Braundau Drive at Maple Loop Road - Flooding
Braundau Drive at W. Red Bud Road - Flooding
Carnation Drive at Clifton Road - Flooding
Cedar Lane at N Broadway - Flooding
Chapman Highway at Anderson Drive- Flooding
Chapman Highway at Ellis Road - Flooding
Chapman Highway at Lake Forest Drive - Flooding
Chapman Highway at Stone Road - Flooding
Clayton Road at Young Avenue - Flooding
Concord Street at railroad tracks - Flooding
Concord Street at Painter Avenue - Flooding
Cross Park Drive at Bridgewater Road - Flooding
Dutch Valley Drive at Old Broadway - Flooding
Fair Drive at Knox Road - Flooding
Fox Lonas Road at Catholic High School - Flooding
Hall of Fame Drive at 6th Avenue - Flooding
Hollywood Road at Kelly Place - Flooding
Hollywood Road at Sutherland Avenue - Flooding
Keller Bend Road at S. Northshore Drive - Flooding
Knott Road at Tenwood Drive - Flooding
Longvale Drive at Chapman Highway - Flooding
Loves Creek at Rutledge Pike - Flooding
Loves Creek at McIntyre Road - Flooding
Maryville Pike at Edington Road - Flooding
N Broadway Street at Colonial Circle - Flooding
Papermill Drive at Hollywood Road - Flooding
Proctor Road at Sterchi Hill - Flooding
Prosser Road at Knoxville Zoo Drive - Flooding
Sixth Avenue at Hoitt Avenue - Flooding
Sixth Avenue at Cottage Place - Flooding
Stone Road at Royal Heights Drive - Flooding
Sutherland Avenue at Hollywood Road - Flooding
Town Center at Northshore Drive - Flooding
Woodlawn Pike at Southwood Drive - trees into lines
Woodlawn Pike at Ellis Street - tree down