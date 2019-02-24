Knoxville Police say there are 41 roads closed in the City of Knoxville due to flooding or other weather-related issues.

Below is the list of roads closed due to flooding or trees down. KPD says they are working to make repairs to roads and water continues to recede so this list could change as the day goes on.

6th Avenue at Glenwood Avenue - Flooding

Amherst Road at Jackson Road - Railroad collapse

Ault Road at Shangri-la Drive - Flooding

Beverly Road at Oakland Street - Flooding

Beverly Road at Greenway Drive - Flooding

Black Oak Drive at Oak Road - Flooding

Braundau Drive at Maple Loop Road - Flooding

Braundau Drive at W. Red Bud Road - Flooding

Carnation Drive at Clifton Road - Flooding

Cedar Lane at N Broadway - Flooding

Chapman Highway at Anderson Drive- Flooding

Chapman Highway at Ellis Road - Flooding

Chapman Highway at Lake Forest Drive - Flooding

Chapman Highway at Stone Road - Flooding

Clayton Road at Young Avenue - Flooding

Concord Street at railroad tracks - Flooding

Concord Street at Painter Avenue - Flooding

Cross Park Drive at Bridgewater Road - Flooding

Dutch Valley Drive at Old Broadway - Flooding

Fair Drive at Knox Road - Flooding

Fox Lonas Road at Catholic High School - Flooding

Hall of Fame Drive at 6th Avenue - Flooding

Hollywood Road at Kelly Place - Flooding

Hollywood Road at Sutherland Avenue - Flooding

Keller Bend Road at S. Northshore Drive - Flooding

Knott Road at Tenwood Drive - Flooding

Longvale Drive at Chapman Highway - Flooding

Loves Creek at Rutledge Pike - Flooding

Loves Creek at McIntyre Road - Flooding

Maryville Pike at Edington Road - Flooding

N Broadway Street at Colonial Circle - Flooding

Papermill Drive at Hollywood Road - Flooding

Proctor Road at Sterchi Hill - Flooding

Prosser Road at Knoxville Zoo Drive - Flooding

Sixth Avenue at Hoitt Avenue - Flooding

Sixth Avenue at Cottage Place - Flooding

Stone Road at Royal Heights Drive - Flooding

Sutherland Avenue at Hollywood Road - Flooding

Town Center at Northshore Drive - Flooding

Woodlawn Pike at Southwood Drive - trees into lines

Woodlawn Pike at Ellis Street - tree down