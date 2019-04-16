Knoxville fire and ambulance crews responded to an incident involving a school bus Monday afternoon.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department and Knox County Schools, 43 children from Farragut Primary and Farragut Intermediate were on Bus 933 when it was involved in what was initially called a 'minor crash' at 10405 Kingston Pike around 3:39 p.m.

Knox County Schools later said the bus had not crashed, but had instead braked hard to avoid colliding with another vehicle.

KFD said five students complained of minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital.