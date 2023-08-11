x
THP: One dead after car crash on Highway 25E in Claiborne County

A 43-year-old died at the scene, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 25E between Tazewell and Harrogate, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened on Aug. 10 around 7:54 a.m. near Reece Monument Company, THP said.

According to a report, 43-year-old Rebecca Rielly was driving south on Highway 25E when she crossed over the center line and into the northbound lanes.

THP said Rielly hit a BMW head-on. The driver, 58-year-old Annette Hensley, suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Rielly died at the scene, according to a report. THP said charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

   

