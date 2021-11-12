Tennessee AG: 48-hour waiting period for abortions will stand after legal challenges exhausted

According to Slatery, the chance for plaintiffs to seek further review from the U.S. Supreme Court is over.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In Tennessee, any woman wanting an abortion will continue to have to wait 48 hours before they can get an abortion.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced on Friday that the 48-hour waiting period for abortions in Tennessee "is no longer subject to question." According to Slatery, the chance for plaintiffs to seek further review from the U.S. Supreme Court is over.

In August, the full Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals determined that Tennessee's 48-hour waiting period for abortions “is facially constitutional." The ruling stated that "before making life’s big decisions, it is often wise to take time to reflect. The people of Tennessee believed that having an abortion was one of those decisions."