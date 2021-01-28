4th Purpose Foundation: Dogan-Gaither Flats to provide affordable housing to ex-offenders

Dogan-Gaither Flats will be located at the former home of the historic Dogan-Gaither Motor Court at 211 Jessamine Street in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 4th Purpose Foundation, a Knoxville-based criminal justice reform philanthropy, will be providing ex-offenders with affordable housing with a new development called: Dogan-Gaither Flats.

The new development will provide housing, counseling, accountability, work placement, and transitional skills training to males returning to Knoxville from incarceration in the 16 one-bedroom unit apartment development.

4th Purpose Foundation was created in late 2019 by Josh Smith, a Knoxville area resident and former CEO of Master Service Companies, based on his own experience in federal prison before starting and ultimately selling his highly successful companies.

Dogan-Gaither Flats is owned by 4th Purpose Foundation but will be managed by Men of Valor, a nonprofit focused on reducing recidivism among ex-offenders through “encouragement, support, accountability, and training.”

The recidivism rate in some locations nationally is as high as 70%. In Tennessee, it is 51%. However, for men who receive a full year or more of affordable supportive housing in a Men of Valor facility, the recidivism rate is less than 10%.

The City of Knoxville will provide $480,000 in funding for the project through the Affordable Rental Development Fund in order to help keep the rent and supportive services affordable for the ex-offenders.