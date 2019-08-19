KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A night of magnificent food to remember a well-loved man.

Chef Joe Cunningham died suddenly in early July after a car wreck.

Colleagues said he was an incredibly talented chef and a beloved friend.

He worked multiple jobs serving wonderful food to his guests, all while supporting his wife, Laura, and their children two children.

Sunday night, fellow cooks raised to help Chef Joe's family through this difficult time.

The evening included a 5-course meal and silent auction.

