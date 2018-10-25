Another Powerball player in Knoxville is taking home some money.

As the mega jackpot for Powerball continues to soar, thousands win prizes from the eight other prize levels along the way including two lucky players from Knoxville and Dyersburg.

They won $50,000 each by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball.

According to the Tennessee Education Lottery, the $750 million jackpot for Saturday has an estimated cash value of $428.6 million and is the third largest in Powerball game history and the fourth largest ever.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won on Aug. 11 in New York.

No information about the $50,000 winners is available until the prizes are claimed.

Earlier this week, a man won $2 million on a Powerball ticket he purchased on North Campbell Station Road.

One night after Mega Millions hit a $1.5 billion winner, Powerball's drawing came and went Wednesday without anybody matching all six numbers.

The winning numbers on Wednesday night: 3, 21, 45, 53, 56 and Powerball 22. The next drawing is Saturday night.

