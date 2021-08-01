550 Co-op members in Jefferson City out of power after wall of abandoned building collapsed

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — 550 people are out of power in Jefferson City after one of the walls of the old Parks-Belk building in the Historic Mossy Creek District collapsed and broke a utility pole.
The Appalachian Electric Cooperative says they are working on switching feeds to bring its members back online.
The Parks-Belk building was donated to the Jefferson City Council back in March by Sandy and Jerry Brewer. The City already had plans to demolish the abandoned building before one of its walls collapsed.