550 Co-op members in Jefferson City out of power after wall of abandoned building collapsed

The wall broke a utility pole as it collapsed. The city had plans to demolish the old Parks-Belk building before one of its walls fell.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — 550 people are out of power in Jefferson City after one of the walls of the old Parks-Belk building in the Historic Mossy Creek District collapsed and broke a utility pole.

The Appalachian Electric Cooperative says they are working on switching feeds to bring its members back online.