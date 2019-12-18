KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — North Central Street has a new look. Construction on the streetscapes project started in January 2018, and now the project is complete.

Knoxville city leaders cut the ribbon to celebrate the transformation.

The project covered 13 blocks and added 43,000 square feet of green space, resurfaced streets and fixed sidewalks -- making the street safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero said it will also benefit the economy.

"It's a way of revitalizing this part of town... of bringing back neighborhood commercial and jobs to this neighborhood, and the reuse of some really wonderful old buildings. And to catalyze that, the city gets involved in the beautification and the streetscapes projects," Rogero said.

The city also recently celebrated completion on the first phase of the Magnolia Avenue Streetscape project.

The project includes upgrades on Magnolia Avenue between Jessamine and North Bertrand streets. Foster said many people live in the area around the upgrades.

The second phase of the project is still underway. As of Dec. 2019, the city said the contractor is doing demolition work and replacing sidewalk along the south side of Magnolia Avenue.