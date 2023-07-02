DA: 60-year-old who died after KPD arrest had a stroke; no charges to be filed against officers

"In this instance, based upon the findings of the medical examiner, there was no criminal act on the part of the individuals involved that caused Edwards’ death."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County District Attorney General's Office said it will not be filing charges against the officers who arrested a 60-year-old woman who became unresponsive in the back of a cruiser and later died in the hospital.

According to District Attorney General Charme Allen's office, an autopsy showed Lisa Edwards died of natural causes from an ischemic stroke and “that at no time did law enforcement interaction cause or contribute to Ms. Edwards’ death.”

According to the original arrest report, officers responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on Feb. 5 after hospital security reported Edwards for trespassing, saying she was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it learned Edwards had flown to Knoxville from a nursing home in Rhode Island on Feb. 4, 2023, saying she previously suffered a stroke that left her wheelchair-bound.

The TBI said paramedics were sent to McGee Tyson Airport that day to pick her up because she had complained of abdominal pain during the flight. She was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital and diagnosed with constipation before the medical staff released her.

Investigators said she then sought additional treatment that same day at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, saying she was observed overnight before being discharged around 6:55 a.m. on Feb. 5. It was at that point the TBI said she refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing.

Edwards' family said she was disabled and couldn't have left the hospital on her own even if she wanted to.

"She had a stroke. She cannot walk. She needs a wheelchair," said August Boylan, her daughter-in-law. "Nothing makes sense to us, because we don't have all of the information of what happened."

Boylan said earlier in February her mother-in-law had four heart attacks before dying in the hospital later that evening.

"Everybody has things that happened to them in their life and nobody's perfect," Boylan said. "But, everybody deserves to have dignity and respect."

Edwards was supposed to be taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to be booked on trespassing charges, KPD said. KPD said officers did not handcuff her or use force while taking her into custody. The TBI said KPD officers were unable to load her into a police wagon due to her mobility issues but said they were able to load her into the back seat of a cruiser because it was lower to the ground.

The TBI said the officer who was taking her to jail stopped to deal with another driver and noticed Edwards had become unresponsive in the cruiser. The officer called an ambulance to take Edwards back to Fort Sanders Regional, where she was placed on life support before she died on Feb. 6, the TBI said.

Dr. Christopher Lockmuller with the Knox County Regional Forensic Center conducted the autopsy on Edwards, saying she died of natural causes -- namely an ischemic stroke due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The doctor said he reviewed law enforcement video from the incident, saying the officers' actions ultimately did not contribute to her death.

"Specifically, Ms. Edwards was not beaten by the police, she was never subdued, there was no physical struggle between law enforcement and Ms. Edwards, and there was no restraint asphyxia. Rather, Ms. Edwards went into cardiac arrest in the back of a police cruiser due to a combination of her natural diseases,” the DA's office said.

Three officers and one transportation wagon driver had been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation, according to KPD.