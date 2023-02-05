KPD: 61-year-old woman becomes unresponsive while in police custody

Knoxville Police notified the District Attorney's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Internal Affairs to conduct an investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 61-year-old woman trespassing after she was discharged from the hospital, according to KPD.

At around 7:40 p.m., KPD was dispatched to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The woman was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged, KPD said.

The woman was transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to be booked on trespassing charges, KPD said.

She was not cuffed and no force was used while taking her into custody, KPD said.

While the officer was en route to the facility, the woman became unresponsive. An ambulance was requested and she was taken to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition, KPD said.

KPD notified District Attorney General Charme Allen's office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Affairs Unit to conduct an internal administrative review to determine if any departmental policies or procedures were violated.