65 years and counting: Family's Christmas Eve tradition still going strong

Home for the holidays isn't an option for most families right now, but teleconferencing will bring together generations of Joe and Birdie's 'big 10' this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — In a year when "home for the holidays" hasn’t been an option for most because of the pandemic, people everywhere have been reminded that home is and will always be with the people you love.

“There’s no sum that you put on the value of family,” said Kathy May, who grew up in Indianapolis but now lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For Kathy, getting together with family this year looked like it did for most people, via a Zoom call.

This family’s Christmas Eve traditions started more than 60 years ago, just outside of Scottsville, Kentucky with Kathy's grandparents, Joe and Birdie Levi.

“They were very humble people,” Kathy said.

Joe and Birdie’s five children all ended up in Indianapolis in the 50s, where they raised families.

“We called them the Big 10," said Becky. "There were five of them and they had spouses. They were the Big 10.”

Becki’s dad, Bufford, was the oldest of Joe and Birdie’s kids.

“My father and his siblings were always close,” Becki said.

So close that every Christmas Eve, Joe and Birdie came up from Kentucky to celebrate with everyone.

“We always got a quarter from grandpa at Christmas,” Becki remembered.

“Every year, we had the party at a different aunt and uncle’s home and they rotated,” said Kathy.

Even after Joe and Birdie passed, the tradition continued through the decades. The fashions changed. The party did too, getting bigger with each new generation.

“As the generations progressed, we just kind of spread further out,” Becki said.

Still, the Christmas Eve tradition continued with those could get home to celebrate.

“Always Christmas Eve,” said Becki of the gathering.

As the Big 10 aged, the party moved to a restaurant. All of them are gone now except for Aunt Leona. She joined Thursday’s teleconference.

“After losing some of the loved ones, you realize how important those memories are and how important the relationships are,” said Kathy.

That’s why even during a global pandemic, 65 years and five generations later, the Christmas Eve tradition Joe and Bridie started is still going strong. We asked what Joe and Birdie might say about that.

“Oh, I think they’d be ecstatic,” said Becki, choking back tears.

“I would love to hear them and I would love to have them visit with us this year. And, of course, they’ll be there with us in spirit, of course. I think they would be so proud,” said Kathy.