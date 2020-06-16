67-year-old woman dies while hiking in the Smokies

Officials said bystanders immediately tried to perform CPR after she suffered a "cardiac event" while hiking off Abrams Falls Trail.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A woman is dead after suffering from a heart attack while hiking with her family in the Smokies on Monday.

Officials say Diana Graves, 67, of Chesterton, Virginia was 0.5 miles from the trailhead of Abrams Falls Trail when she suffered a "cardiac event".

Bystanders performed CPR until Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded, but those efforts were not successful.

Graves was pronounced dead at 1:43 p.m. She was transported to Blount Memorial Hospital.