A Harlan County, Kentucky man was killed Tuesday after a single car crash on Glenbrook Mountain.

According to Kentucky State Police, Rodney Witt, 68 of Homes Mill, was traveling on KY 38 on Glenbrook Mountain in a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Investigators believe the Jeep left the roadway and overturned.

Harlan County Coroner Phillip Bianchi pronounced Witt dead at the scene.

