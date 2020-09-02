KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials said the 6600 Block of Chapman Highway closed due to a large structure fire Saturday evening.

A Knoxville dispatcher said seven fire trucks responded to a call about an abandoned building next to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 6632 Chapman Highway. The call came in at about 8:15 p.m.

A spokesperson said there's no report of injuries thus far. Fire crews are working to protect nearby building from the blaze.

Officials said the building was vacant, and no electrical utilities were connected. Arson investigators are on their way to the scene.

A City of Knoxville spokesperson said drivers should take Dick Ford Road, Martin Mill Pike or Sevierville Pike as alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Rural Metro: Fire breaks out at barn on Norris Freeway, near Pelleaux Road, Friday morning

RELATED: Multiple people displaced after apartment complex fire