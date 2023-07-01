7 hospitalized after roof collapses at Givens Hot Springs

Seven people were transported to local hospitals Saturday after the roof over a geothermal pool collapsed at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County.

BOISE, Idaho — Seven people were hospitalized Saturday after the roof over a geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs collapsed, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

The privately-owned site in Owyhee County did not have snow in the pool area at the time of the collapse and the sheriff's office said the cause appears to be structural. Callers reported several people in the pool area at the time of the collapse around 1:45 p.m.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said six people were taken to local hospitals via ground ambulance and an additional person was transported by a private vehicle.

Those injured Saturday range between 9 years old and 70 years old. They suffered injuries to the head, shoulder, arm, legs and had lacerations, but were "stable and conscious" when taken to the hospital, according to the news release.

Anyone who may have left Givens Hot Springs before deputies arrived is asked to call the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office non-emergency phone number at 208-495-1154, ext. 2.

The first deputy reportedly arrived at the recreation site 11 minutes after the initial 911 call. The Murphy Reynolds Wilson Quick Response Unit, Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire, Marsing Ambulance Service and the sheriff's office all responded to Givens Hot Springs Saturday.

Owyhee deputies assisted with evacuating people and triaging those injured in the roof collapse.

The sheriff's office said each of the responding agencies are "100% volunteers," and thanked them for "their quick response to the scene and their professionalism."

Givens Hot Springs posted the following on its website Saturday:

"Due to a structural issue, we are closed at present. Please check back on this site for future updates. Sorry for the inconvenience."

