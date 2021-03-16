7 Knox County convenience centers to close on Wednesday for maintenance, staff training

Officials said that convenience centers took in a record-breaking amount of garbage and recyclables over the last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Seven convenience centers in Knox County will close on Wednesday to perform maintenance, deep cleaning, and staff training, officials said.

According to a press release, the move is the first of four planned maintenance and in-service training days beginning this year.

The Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department said it will also close convenience centers for planned maintenance and training on the third Wednesday of June, September, and December, since Wednesdays are typically less busy.

The centers are traditionally open six days a week (58 hours a week) and closed only on Sundays and county holidays.

Last year, centers generated higher-than-normal amounts of residential waste and recycling increases from individuals staying indoors or working from home, officials said.

A complete listing of convenience center closures due to holidays and maintenance/training is published yearly. Click here to see the listing. The listing is also posted on the entrance and exit gates of all convenience centers.