UPS driver Brian Walters acted quickly to help rescue the child from drowning in the swimming pool at the Smokiam Resort north of Soap Lake.

SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Terrifying moments at a Soap Lake resort Wednesday afternoon when an unresponsive 7-year-old girl was pulled from a swimming pool.

At around 12:30 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) received a report of a child drowning at the Smokiam Resort.

Shortly after, an United Parcel Service (UPS) driver, Brian Walters, came across the scene and offered aid to help rescue the child.

"She was completely blue, unresponsive, not breathing, no pulse that I could find at the moment," said Walters, who also happens to be a volunteer firefighter and former reserve police officer.

Walters performed CPR and saved the seven-year-old girl from drowning.

"We probably did CPR for about a minute and then she started puking up or coughing up water."

Once police arrived, the young girl was then escorted to an ambulance to rest. Officer Kyle Foreman of the GCSO reported that the child was alert and crying at the back of the ambulance. The young girl was then airlifted via helicopter to the closest hospital.

“We want to say thank you to the UPS driver for acting, performing CPR and saving this child’s life,” Officer Foreman states in a video posted to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook. “Hopefully, we’ll have more information on this child’s condition later.”

