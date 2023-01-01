Knox County working to put 70% of new high school grads into college by 2024

The county saw its college-going rate drop to 59% in 2021, saying it could threaten the local economy because 70% of jobs will require a degree by 2030.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is setting its eyes on an ambitious goal: It wants 70% of recently graduated high school students to be college-bound by 2024.

Knox County Schools, the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, and other local leaders met Monday to discuss the new "70 by 24" initiative.

In 2021, Knox County Schools saw its college-going rate fall to 59%. That rate was once as high as 67% in 2015.

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is putting some urgency behind raising the college-bound rate, saying the decline in recent years is posing a threat to the county's long-term economic viability. By 2030, national projections show 70% of jobs will require some postsecondary education.

"A prepared, qualified workforce is needed to support our growing economy. If Knox County achieves the bold college-going rate goal of 70% by 2024, our community will be on track to support local business and industry," the chamber said.

In order to achieve that, the chamber is proposing county leaders do the following: