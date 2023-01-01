Knox County working to put 70% of new high school grads into college by 2024

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is setting its eyes on an ambitious goal: It wants 70% of recently graduated high school students to be college-bound by 2024.
Knox County Schools, the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, and other local leaders met Monday to discuss the new "70 by 24" initiative.
In 2021, Knox County Schools saw its college-going rate fall to 59%. That rate was once as high as 67% in 2015.
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce is putting some urgency behind raising the college-bound rate, saying the decline in recent years is posing a threat to the county's long-term economic viability. By 2030, national projections show 70% of jobs will require some postsecondary education.
"A prepared, qualified workforce is needed to support our growing economy. If Knox County achieves the bold college-going rate goal of 70% by 2024, our community will be on track to support local business and industry," the chamber said.
In order to achieve that, the chamber is proposing county leaders do the following:
- Embrace a student-first approach and a "we are all in this together" mindset
- Develop a plan that explicitly addresses gaps in access to postsecondary education and measures subgroup access
- Increase collaboration and coordination between K12, higher education, community partners and business/industry
- Develop and deliver a message that post-secondary education and training is for all and further define the multiple post-secondary pathways to prosperity
- Continue to focus on increased college retention and completion strategies
- Create and implement a long-term strategy to build and maintain a strong talent pipeline