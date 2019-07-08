KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Local Firehouse Subs franchisees donated 700 cases of water to local first responders on Wednesday morning.

The Firehouse Subs restaurant in the greater Knoxville area collected 700 cases of bottled water during the company’s annual H2O For Heroes campaign, where guests donated 24-count cases of bottled water and received free medium subs, according to a release from Firehouse Subs.

Last year, the company collected more than 30,000 cases of bottled water across the U.S. and Canada, according to the release.

Totals for this year are still being tallied, and, for the first time ever, the impact will be doubled as Dasani will match every case donated, up to 60,000 cases.

The cases of bottled water were donated to the Knoxville Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire Department, Knox County Rescue, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, TDOT HELP Trucks and American Medical Response.

Firehouse Subs said this water is essential to keep first responders hydrated during the extremely hot summer months as they respond to emergencies across the area while wearing heavy equipment, and KCSO posted on Facebook to thank the donors.