8-year-old Morristown boy found

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — UPDATE: Morristown Police are saying that 8-year-old Zachariah Soto-Ramirez has been located safely.

Original: Morristown Police Department are looking for 8-year-old Zachariah Soto-Ramierz. His family says that he was last seen at Civic Park and took off running toward Main Street at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

He was last seen wearing no shirt and blue jean shorts with no shoes. Zachariah is a Hispanic male, 4'2" tall and weighs 50 to 60 pounds with orange colored hair that is naturally brown.