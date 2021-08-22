8-year-old Morristown boy found

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — UPDATE: Morristown Police are saying that 8-year-old Zachariah Soto-Ramirez has been located safely.
Original: Morristown Police Department are looking for 8-year-old Zachariah Soto-Ramierz. His family says that he was last seen at Civic Park and took off running toward Main Street at about 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
He was last seen wearing no shirt and blue jean shorts with no shoes. Zachariah is a Hispanic male, 4'2" tall and weighs 50 to 60 pounds with orange colored hair that is naturally brown.
Morristown police says that anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact them anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.