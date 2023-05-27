The Humane Society of Richland County said they will be closed while they tend to the new animals.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of puppies and dogs were rescued from a home in Richland County by a local humane society Saturday morning.

The Humane Society of Richland County says they rescued 80 pups from a home. One of the animals reportedly died from illness.

Managing Director of the shelter Linda Chambers told 10TV one of the local sheriffs heard a lot of barking at a residence and went to investigate. Finding a lot of animals living in poor conditions, he called the humane society right away.

"They were in really deplorable conditions between being caged with multiple dogs in confined spaces without any kind of adequate ventilation, no clean source of water..." Chambers said. "This is on a whole other level."

The animal shelter posted to Facebook saying that 15 of the puppies were still nursing. The team also removed exotic animals from the home.

“It was an absolutely disgustingly filthy environment. We have spent the last seven hours getting these dogs situated, fed, and set up here, but our work is far, far from over,” the post read in part.

The shelter is asking for $20,000 in donations this weekend to help fund care, including spay/neuter, parvo testing, vaccinations, deworming, microchipping, flea treatments and veterinarian care.

"Right now we have them all situated with soft blankies and good food and all of that. Right now we're just going to be assessing medical needs," Chambers said.

The Humane Society of Richland County says they will be closed for the foreseeable future while they tend to the new animals.