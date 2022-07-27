TBI: Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 91-year-old man.
Kenneth Eugene Solomon was last seen in the Seymour area of Sevier County on July 26, according to the TBI.
The TBI said Solomon has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Solomon may be traveling in a 2006 silver Toyota Solara with the Tennesee tag 569BDLD, according to the TBI.
If you see Solomon or the vehicle, call the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at (865) 453-4668 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.