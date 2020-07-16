911 calls give new insight into two separate incidents at Dollywood last weekend

Officials are investigating after a decorative chain fell and injured three people and a Dollywood craftsman was hospitalized after a glassblowing incident.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — 911 calls obtained by 10News from two separate incidents at Dollywood last weekend revealed a quick emergency response from Dollywood staff.

The first happened on Saturday when three people were hit by a fallen chain decoration by the Mystery Mine attraction.

One woman had a cut on her forehead and her left arm.

“She was hit in the head. It happened right as… it’s a chain, it’s a big chain that hit her in the head," a caller told dispatch. "She was standing right beside me and it popped and hit her in the back of the head.”

"There is a lot of blood, and there are people helping right now, so I don’t have a very clear view. And I don’t know if I need help with the injured," another caller said to dispatch.

That woman was taken to the hospital along with another woman and a man who chose not to go.

Pigeon Forge police are investigating what happened.

Then on Sunday, a park employee was hurt while working in the glass shop.

"The only thing I know is that there was some sort of splashback, and his face was actually on fire for a moment and he was down," a caller told dispatch.

Dollywood said he was stabilized at the scene and taken to the hospital.