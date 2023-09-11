9/11 memorial service to be held downtown

Mayor Indya Kincannon and other City leaders will present a wreath and flowers at the base of the 9/11 monument.



At 8:46 a.m. First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.



Main Street will be closed between Walnut and Gay Street starting at 8:20 a.m. All traffic will resume after the ceremony around 9:15 a.m.



Following the event, the annual Sept. 11 National Fallen Firefighters Stair Climb will happen at 9:30 a.m. at the Sunsphere in Knoxville.