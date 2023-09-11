9/11 memorial service to be held downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mayor Kincannon, KPD Chief Paul Noel, KFD Chief Stan Sharp and a Knox County representative will observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 at the City-County Building.
The ceremony will take place on Monday at 8:40 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial on 400 Main St.
Mayor Indya Kincannon and other City leaders will present a wreath and flowers at the base of the 9/11 monument.
At 8:46 a.m. First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Main Street will be closed between Walnut and Gay Street starting at 8:20 a.m. All traffic will resume after the ceremony around 9:15 a.m.
Following the event, the annual Sept. 11 National Fallen Firefighters Stair Climb will happen at 9:30 a.m. at the Sunsphere in Knoxville.
The event pays tribute to the more than 300 firefighters who lost their lives 22 years ago in New York during the World Trade Center attacks, You can read more about this event here.