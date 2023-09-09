9/11 Memorial Stair Climb set for Monday at World's Fair Park

The climb ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Sept. 11 National Fallen Firefighters Stair Climb will happen Monday at the Sunsphere in Knoxville.

It pays tribute to the more than 300 firefighters who lost their lives 22 years ago in New York during the World Trade Center attacks.

"One of the things that come out of 9/11 and after it happened was never forget and that is our goal, never forget," Mark Wilbanks, assistant chief of Knoxville Fire Department, said.