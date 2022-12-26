x
Hawkins County, others reporting 911 issues for Verizon customers

Hawkins County said people unable to connect to 911 should call the non-emergency line at (423) 272-7121.
Credit: Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Hawkins County officials are reporting an issue that's impacting Verizon customers trying to call 911.

Hawkins County 911 said Verizon customers are having issues connecting to 911. People with emergencies who are unable to connect to 911 should call the non-emergency line at (423) 272-7121.

The county said the issue is specifically with Verizon, saying it is working to fix the issue. The 911 center said other emergency communications districts in the state are reporting the same issue.

A similar 911 issue impacting Verizon customers across the state happened back in October.

   

