A block party in the Old City showed what's to come of new Baseball Stadium

This is a $200 million project, potentially one of the largest construction projects in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, people gathered in the Old City for a Block Party.

"We're downtown in the old city today, inviting people to learn about the new multi-use stadium project,” said RJ Justice, Deputy chief of economic and community development.

As people strolled under the James White Parkway overpass, they viewed futuristic displays of new restaurants, apartment buildings, and businesses.

Justice says the development team is also exploring what's needed in the neighborhood.

“The Development team is working on identifying some of the missing links in this area, and one of those could be a grocery store. So that's exciting to have the potential of a new grocery store in this area."

Those at Barber McMurry architects say gem development group hopes to locate a 30,000 square-foot grocery store across Jackson avenue just right across the stadium.

Mayor Indya Kincannon says this will boost the city of Knoxville.

“This isn't displacing anybody or any businesses. It is new construction and to restore and bring back the glory of Knoxville,” said Kincannon.

Stephen Davis, the president of GEM Development Group, says...

“This project will be over $200 million once it's done. Probably one of the largest projects in Knoxville.”

That company also invested $140 million in the project.

“So Gem development contributes to purchasing the real estate and investing in the building, the mixed-use development, and the retail,” said Justice.