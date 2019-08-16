GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Here's yet more proof that a closed door is no obstacle for a curious Smoky Mountain bear.

Anthony Smith was heading up Alpine Road in Gatlinburg on Thursday when he spotted a bear. Then another. And another!

He slowed down as a mother bear and her two cubs hopped out of the woods and onto the road. They were heading straight towards a minivan parked outside a rental cabin.

Smith has a dashcam in his van and wanted to capture what happened on video, so he moved forward slowly to get a better view.

As he watched, the momma bear stood up on two legs and popped the handle on the side door of the van, and it slid right open!

She peeked inside and looked around, but after a quick glance over her shoulder, she walks away, followed by one of the cubs.

The other little guy does jump inside the van for a few seconds but then scampers off after mom.

Smith said a man came out of the cabin during the encounter, and he called to warn the man to go back inside. The owner was able to close the van door by remote after it was vacated by the bears. Bet he locked it this time!

This is the same general area where a similar scene was captured on camera in early July, so who knows? It could be the same momma bear, up to her old tricks again.

When visiting the Smokies, experts advise people not to leave any food inside their vehicles because a hungry bear will get inside if it really wants to. A locked door is a bit more of a deterrent than an unlocked one.

