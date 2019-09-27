UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — It's not easy being green.

A Union County creek turned bright green seemingly overnight – and people want to know why.

People who live near the creek, just off Clinch Valley Road, said they've never seen it like this before. But according to a site manager at the nearby mine, there's a simple explanation.

Harold Collins, site manager at Carmeuse Lime and Stone, said the bright green hue wasn't run-off or pollution. In fact, the mine dyed the creek on purpose.

"It helps us determine whether it's going in the ground or going into the pit or staying the creek," Collins said.

WBIR

He said the whole process is approved by the state and it's environmentally, well, green.

He's not sure how long the creek will keep its new vibrant hue – but there's a twist. In the coming days, the mine will use two more colors. Pretty soon, the creek will turn bright red.

WBIR