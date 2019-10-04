KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many veterans, it's the trip of a lifetime.

Today, more than 130 veterans will travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor the sacrifices they and their fellow soldiers made for the country.

HonorAir flight 28 will take off from McGhee Tyson Airport and head to the capital for an all-expense-paid, full day experience.

Knoxville HonorAir has completed 27 flights and flown more than 3600 veterans.

Veterans from all different eras take the trip: World War II , Korea and Vietnam veterans are all usually represented on HonorAir's flights.

And they've got a full schedule ahead of them: They travel to see tours of the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine and Air Force Memorials.

In addition, the group will see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight is scheduled to land back in Knoxville at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. The community is invited and encouraged to come welcome these heroes home with a celebration they deserve at McGhee Tyson.

10News has a reporter who will be making the trip with the group and will post live updates here from throughout the day's events as they happen.